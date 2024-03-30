Exclusive: ‘Don’t believe this stuff’ about Alonso’s decision – Fjortoft

Liverpool fans were growing in the expectation that Xabi Alonso would become our new manager but the news that he will be staying at Leverkusen for another year has ended this hope.

Speaking exclusively with Empire of the Kop’s Substack about the Spaniard’s decision, Jan Age Fjortoft said: ‘Don’t believe this stuff that he picked Bayern ahead of Liverpool, that you will have heard. It’s not true, it’s not true.

‘That has never been on his agenda. Of course, he would have talked about this, like everybody else, with his friends or whatever.

‘We don’t know what was said but he’s been very, very professional and he’s talked this through with Leverkusen and he has chosen to stay another year, which is not a surprise for me at all.’

There have been so many stories written about our former midfielder but it seems that we can rule out thoughts that a preference for Bayern Munich was made.

Instead, it’s only ever been a case of assessing options for the 42-year-old and the overriding decision was another year with his current club in the Bundesliga.

With Jurgen Klopp leaving this summer, it seems clear that our paths won’t align with the former Real Madrid man for many years – if ever.

Although disappointment will be present, we should also applaud his decision to honour a contract with a club that gave him a chance.

For us, it’s all about looking towards the future now and other possible options.

