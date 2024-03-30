Exclusive: Fjortoft: ‘my gut feeling’ on Liverpool winning the Premier League

Liverpool fans could be forgiven for forgetting that we’re in the midst of a title race, given the volume of managerial talk of late but we have a big job on our hands to try and claim the ultimate prize.

Speaking exclusively with Empire of the Kop’s Substack, Jan Age Fjortoft gave his thoughts: ‘I’ve always had a feeling when Liverpool started that spell in November, December when they won a lot of games without being very impressive, the most impressive thing is to win to win football games when not playing well.

‘I thought that showed it’s going to be a Liverpool year. That was my gut feeling.’

READ MORE: Exclusive: ‘the Liverpool job is a dream job but…’ why Alonso may have said no to the Reds – Fjortoft

Winning when you’re not playing well is always a key characteristic of champions and we’ve seen the Reds do that on several occasions this season.

Being so involved in the title race whilst many of our key players have been injured for such long periods of time, should set us up to a successful end to the campaign when everyone starts returning.

The only major issue is that Manchester City and Arsenal are also very good teams and it’s going to need a near perfect end to have a chance of success.

READ MORE: Exclusive: ‘9 of 10 managers would…’ in Xabi Alonso’s position this summer – Fjortoft

The soon departure of Jurgen Klopp will be a burning incentive for all the players and supporters to make sure that he goes out on a high and let’s hope this is the case.

There’s many bumps and turns coming in the final months but fingers crossed we can have the fairytale ending for the German.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…