How Liverpool can land Ruben Amorim for just £8.5m from Sporting Lisbon – report

With Xabi Alonso out of the running to be the new Liverpool manager, many are now turning their attention to Ruben Amorim and he could be available for a very small fee.

As reported by Jason Burt and Chris Bascombe for Telegraph Sport: ‘The release clause in Amorim’s contract, that can be triggered at the end of this season, is €15 million.

‘The clause, agreed with Sporting Lisbon, drops to €10m (£8.5m) in the summer of 2025 – and its existence means it will be easier for Liverpool to agree a deal with the Portuguese club should they eventually decide to make a move for the highly rated 39-year-old.’

With the Bayer Leverkusen boss confirming he won’t be available until the summer of 2025 at the earliest, the Reds could face choosing between the Spaniard or the Sporting Lisbon boss.

If the 39-year-old in Portugal was wanted then, it would cost £8.5 million but we all know that our need for a new boss is a lot more pressing than that at this stage.

Therefore, the figure of €15 million (£12.8 million) is the more likely one we would need to pay to prize the former Braga man away from the team that are currently sat top of Primeira Liga.

Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards will be compiling a list of potential replacements for the 56-year-old currently in the job and it’s growing increasingly likely that the Portuguese coach will be on among them.

We can certainly afford either release clause touted and let’s hope that we can secure the services of the target that those in charge think is the perfect man.

