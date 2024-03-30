Exclusive: Postecoglou named as candidate who could replace Klopp; ‘understands’ LFC – Fjortoft

Now that Xabi Alonso is off the cards, the hunt for another candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp is underway and Jan Age Fjortoft has thrown a new name into the ring.

Speaking exclusively with Empire of the Kop’s Substack, the Norwegian said: ‘When Klopp leaves after nine years at the helm of the club, you think that should you look for ‘another Klopp’ who will be an ambassador, who will identify with the city and the Liverpool philosophy. I’m not only talking about football, I’m talking about the Liverpool people with the ‘us against the rest of the world, we’re so proud to be Scousers’ something that, as a foreigner, I admire and love.

‘If you look for that guy and you have a look around who could do that for you, who could be that intellectual guy? I said straight away Ange Postecoglou, he could do that. I’m not talking about things on the pitch, I’m just talking about him being the guy that understands that it’s us against the rest of the world.’

Ange Postecoglou had a strong start to life in the Premier League but injuries have hampered Tottenham’s chances of claiming Champions League football.

With fixtures against all of the top three, in their final 10 games of the season, it’s going to be a tough job for Spurs to get over the line.

The Australian has impressed many with his personable manner and it seems that most in North London (who aren’t Arsenal fans) are smitten with their new boss.

Being a boyhood Red himself, the 58-year-old wouldn’t take too much convincing to make an Anfield switch but it still seems unlikely he’d jump ship after just one year in the Premier League.

It’s an interesting name to consider nonetheless and let’s see what happens in the summer.

