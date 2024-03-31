37y/o with Chelsea connections could hold the key to Liverpool getting Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim now appears to be the frontrunner for the Liverpool manager’s job, and fresh reports suggest that Sporting Lisbon may be bracing themselves for the possibility of his departure.

According to The Times, the Primeira Liga leaders have identified Bayern Munich assistant coach Anthony Barry as a leading candidate to replace the 39-year-old if the current boss at the Estadio Jose Alvalade is named as Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

The Portuguese outfit are known for appointing up-and-coming coaches, and they’d be doing just that with Thomas Tuchel’s number two, who’s reportedly likely to move on from the Allianz Arena in tandem with the ex-Chelsea manager despite turning down multiple offers to become a head coach.

With Liverpool and Bayern among several European clubs on the lookout for new managers this year, there could be a widespread domino effect throughout the continent.

Barry, who also worked under Tuchel at Chelsea, could potentially hold the key to the Reds getting Amorim if he’s to land the Sporting job, which’d be the 37-year-old’s first appointment as a head coach after several assistant roles.

The Merseyside native has also been number two to Roberto Martinez for both Belgium and Portugal, in addition to being part of Stephen Kenny’s backroom staff with Republic of Ireland in 2021 (Transfermarkt).

If he’s seeking to start his own managerial career and gets his break in Lisbon, that might help to pave the way for Liverpool to land Amorim, who may be determined to seize his chance to take over at a genuine European giant while his stock is high.

It looks set to be the kind of summer where one coaching appointment potentially holds the key to unlocking another. Barry’s future could indirectly have a significant bearing on the eventual identity of Klopp’s successor at Anfield, if a multi-faceted ripple effect were to materialise.

