Can Liverpool win the Europa League in 2023/24?

There are many ways one can spend a Friday evening. Some of us come home and watch our favourite football team struggle for the much-needed victory on the field, while others love to meet their friends for an adrenaline-packed gaming session one can find at Happy Spins casino.

If you belong to the category of people who prefer to root for their favourite football team in front of the TV screen and calculate their winning odds by placing strategic bets, you know how the process works. Whatever your preferred team might be, you must know the winning odds to enjoy the game. You should also understand how the football game mechanics work. Today, we hope to ease the tensions among football fans who already seem to be excited about the beginning of the season by taking a look at Liverpool and their chances of winning the Europa League.

Liverpool might have had a disappointing 2023 season, with the Reds struggling to retain their home trophies, but 2024 looks bright and promising as they draw Atalanta in the quarter-finals. Football fans everywhere might rejoice at the news. After a few months of uncertainty and the weak last year’s campaign, Liverpool finally becomes one of the clear favorites for the Europa League, with other title contenders including Xabi Alonso’s Bayer and West Ham United, both of whom have been drawn together, according to BBC Sport. The Reds are finally enjoying triumph over Manchester, with the odds placed on the team going from 1500/1 on most betting apps to 27/1, proving that Liverpool can be quite efficient as a team in cup competitions. This also points to the Reds having a strong chance of winning the UEFA Europa League.

As a football club that belongs to the Premier League, Liverpool would be in the group stage of the next large seasonal competition regardless of their performance in the upcoming finals. There is no doubt that the Liverpool team is going to be at the peak of their performance when it comes to securing the finals. They have proven to be effective with two domestic cups previously, landing both the League Cup and FA Cup. They also defeated Chelsea in the finals and showed the world that a penalty shootout could lead to some impressive outcomes.

Liverpool Prospects in 2024

Liverpool are already taking this season’s challenges seriously, as the bookmakers have established the team’s odds at 35% compared to Bayer Leverkusen’s 25% and AC Milan’s 13%. When asked about his team’s chances of winning, their appointed manager, Klopp, did not hesitate to reassure the football fans they had a lot of tricks up their sleeve to impress the football audience. What does that mean for the future of Liverpool on the European football arena?

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Not Alonso: One Liverpool managerial candidate ‘scored high on internal data tests’

READ MORE: Ben Jacobs shares the current ‘feeling’ around Mo Salah’s future at Liverpool

As we can see, the players have significant chances of leading the way, with them beating Sparta-Prague 11-2 on aggregate in the last 16. In Friday’s draw, the Reds will stand against Italian Atalanta to prove that they deserve to get the future laurels. When asked about their odds and the preparation process, the team was confident about their abilities without revealing any key strategies that might guarantee them an instant win. The same can be said about the team’s opponents, with Alonso reportedly confirming the Reds are determined to win the League. This is more than fans can hope for, especially compared to their ambitions last season.

Liverpool weren’t always champions with high hopes for the future. Just by looking at the last season, one could clearly see that the team never got to the Premier League. However, things got a lot brighter by the end of 2023, with the Reds finally firing on all cylinders and showing their worth as they came closer to qualifying for the Champions League. Based on what the football experts have to reveal about Liverpool’s plans, the team has a high chance of actually making it to the Europa League final. If not, landing a top-four spot this season can already be classified as a victory. A lot now depends on the match that has to take place between Manchester City and Arsenal, as it will determine the team the Reds are going to challenge in the upcoming finals.

Despite some football experts reporting that Arsenal could present a serious threat to Liverpool and its chances of winning the League, we believe the Reds to be strong contenders for the title. Liverpool has already turned the tables to win the quadruples in the past and is now facing the same prospects as Arsenal. However, we should also consider the possible scheduling conflict between the two teams. If Liverpool is destined to face their legendary rivals on the field during an incredibly hectic period, timing could be used against them. To avoid being held to a draw and scoring the same number of goals during the match, the Reds must demonstrate their commitment to the cause by showcasing new strategies and presenting their best players. If the stars align for Liverpool and its esteemed manager, Jurgen Klopp, we might be looking at the future winners of the Europa League in the next few months.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards and a multi-club model, Alonso’s Liverpool-esque moment and much more!