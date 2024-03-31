‘Huge boos…’ – Many Liverpool fans were apoplectic at one man during first half v Brighton

It’s fair to say that Liverpool fans at Anfield were far from pleased with one man in particular during the first half against Brighton this afternoon.

The teams were level at 1-1 going in at half-time, and while neither goal was controversial, a series of soft free kicks given against the home team had almost 60,000 Reds inside the stadium fuming at David Coote.

In the Liverpool Echo’s live matchday blog (14:53), it was noted that there were ‘huge boos’ for the official as the teams made their way off at half-time, with Ian Doyle adding: “It must be said the referee, though, is having an absolute shocker. [Jurgen] Klopp certainly won’t miss David Coote when he leaves Liverpool at the end of the season.”

Liverpool fans won’t be surprised in the least to see the free kick count at half-time – 11 to Brighton, just four for the Reds (Sofascore), with the visitors getting a series of charitable fouls given in their favour.

Coote also saw fit to show Alexis Mac Allister a yellow card for a foul on Simon Adingra which was soft, to put it mildly, and there was also a penalty shout when Pervis Estupinan impeded Darwin Nunez in the box in the opening minutes at Anfield.

Referees will always give debatable free kicks over the course of a match, but there was definitely a disproportionately high number of decisions called against the Reds which ranged from harsh to downright inexplicable.

As Doyle said during his half-time analysis, Klopp certainly won’t be sorry to see the back of some officials in the Premier League.

