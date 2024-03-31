‘Great, great player’ – De Zerbi was wowed by 58-pass Liverpool genius against Brighton today

Roberto De Zerbi heaped praise upon one Liverpool player after the Reds overcame his Brighton team at Anfield on Sunday.

The 44-year-old is among the leading contenders to take over from Jurgen Klopp in the summer, and such a move would see him reunite with Alexis Mac Allister, who played under him for the Seagulls last season before his transfer to Merseyside.

Speaking to the media after today’s match, the Italian singled out the 25-year-old for credit after an excellent performance in midfield, which was capped by a sublime assist for Mo Salah’s winning goal.

De Zerbi said of the Argentina international (via Paul Gorst on X): “He became a great, great player. The assist for the second goal was very good. Proud for him. With him to be an important player at a big club…”

Mac Allister has been one of Liverpool’s standout performers during the second half of the season, and his link-up with Salah today was a delight to watch.

As per Sofascore, the 25-year-old completed 58 out of his 63 passes (93% success), created one big chance, recorded five key passes, took five shots and made three clearances and three tackles during a masterclass of a performance.

The Argentine has now registered a goal contribution in five successive Premier League games, coming to the fore at a crucial juncture of the season as he flourishes in a freer midfield role than the number 6 position that he occupied predominantly in the first half of the campaign (Transfermarkt).

If De Zerbi is appointed as Klopp’s successor, we can expect that he’d make Mac Allister a cornerstone of the Liverpool team, having got the best out of him during their mutual time at Brighton.

The Reds’ number 10 ran the show at Anfield today, and most likely will do so another few times throughout April and May.

