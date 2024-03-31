(Video) Luis Diaz shows expert goal-poaching instincts to draw Liverpool level v Brighton

Luis Diaz showed his predatory instincts to equalise for Liverpool against Brighton this afternoon.

The Reds recovered from the shock of conceding to a Danny Welbeck goal inside two minutes to draw level shortly before the half-hour mark.

A corner kick from the home side led to Joel Veltman botching his attempted clearance and the Colombian forward being alive to the loose ball to steer it past Bart Verbruggen from close range.

Brighton players shouted for offside but a brief VAR check confirmed the goal for Diaz.

