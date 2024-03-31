After Alonso: Another coach is set to rule himself out of the running for Liverpool – journalist

Liverpool fans are still reeling from the news that Xabi Alonso is set to snub the Reds and stay on as Bayer Leverkusen manager beyond the summer, and it seems that another potential candidate might also be about to rule themselves out of the running.

According to Italian football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Simone Inzaghi will renew his commitment to Inter Milan as they attempt to secure his future for the long-term amid reported interest from Anfield and elsewhere.

The reporter said (via FC Inter News): “Simone Inzaghi has some Premier League clubs that really appreciate him, but I think that he’s decided to stay. He’ll extend his contract. The time has not yet come for him to leave. There are still important goals left for him to achieve.”

While Inzaghi’s name has been nowhere near as prominent as Alonso’s during Liverpool’s managerial search over the past couple of months, it could be argued that his decision to also stick with his current club could be just as big a blow to the Reds as the Bayer Leverkusen boss doing so.

Just like the Spaniard, the 47-year-old has turned his team into runaway league leaders this season, with Inter 11 points clear with a game in hand as of this morning (31 March). He also took them to the Champions League final last year, where they were narrowly defeated by treble-winning Manchester City in Istanbul.

Understandably from his point of view but unfortunately for us, he seems determined to remain with the Nerazzurri and build upon the success he’s already enjoyed at the San Siro.

With Alonso and now Inzaghi both effectively out of the running, it leaves Ruben Amorim and Roberto De Zerbi as the leading contenders for the Liverpool job, going by current reports.

However, as we saw with the Leverkusen manager’s curveball in recent days, there’s always potential for significant plot twists in a saga which, two months on from Jurgen Klopp’s exit announcement, doesn’t seem to be much further along than when it started.

