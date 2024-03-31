(Video) Roy Keane shares candid verdict on whether De Zerbi would be right for Liverpool

Roy Keane has given a candid assessment as to whether or not Roberto De Zerbi would be the ideal manager to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

The two coaches come head-to-head at Anfield this afternoon, with the Brighton boss hoping to extend his unbeaten record against the Reds to five games amid him being one of the leading candidates to take over from the German in the summer.

On punditry duty for Sky Sports, the ex-Manchester United captain was asked for his verdict on the 44-year-old prior to the match. While he was complimentary of De Zerbi’s overall personality, he questioned whether the Italian had the necessary credential to take over at a club of Liverpool’s expectations.

Keane said: “I look at his CV and I still have my question marks about whether he’s ready for that step yet for Liverpool. I’ve got my doubts. His teams play a lovely brand of football but I still have doubts about what he’s won to take that job.”

While De Zerbi has a very impressive record against Liverpool and has done a fantastic job overall at Brighton, the Sky pundit’s reservations may well be shared by many Reds fans. The 44-year-old has yet to win a league title as a manager, even in charge of Shakhtar Donetsk, who are usually dominant in Ukraine.

With no disrespect to the Seagulls, what constitutes success at the Amex Stadium is different from what’d be expected of whoever comes in to replace Klopp at Anfield.

You can view Keane’s thoughts on De Zerbi below, via @SkySportsPL on X: