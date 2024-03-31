(Video) Roy Keane makes ‘crazy’ prediction for Liverpool v Brighton, Gary Neville agrees

Roy Keane has claimed that Liverpool could conjure up a ‘crazy’ scoreline against Brighton at Anfield this afternoon.

The Reds could end the night top of the Premier League if they win today and the Manchester City v Arsenal clash is a draw, and the ex-Manchester United captain is expecting a backlash from Jurgen Klopp’s side after the agony of their FA Cup defeat at Old Trafford a fortnight ago.

When asked for his prediction on The Overlap, the 52-year-old initially said: “All day Liverpool, the reaction after that. It’s going to be 4-0, it’s going to be crazy.” He later revised his predicted final score to a more sedate 3-1, with fellow pundit Gary Neville forecasting a 3-0 home win.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

If Liverpool are to prove the former United duo correct, they’ll need to manage something they haven’t done since November 2019 – stop Brighton from leaving Anfield with a result.

Paul Merson is expecting a far tighter contest than Keane and Neville, but Reds supporters would settle for any victorious scoreline if offered it right now.

When it gets to this stage of the season, and with so little to choose between the three title contenders, all that matter is getting victories on the board, even if they’re earned with grit rather than grace.

You can view the pundits’ Liverpool v Brighton predictions below (from 7:44), via The Overlap on YouTube: