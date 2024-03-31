‘Sexy football’ – Roy Keane was gasping in awe over Liverpool’s winning goal v Brighton

Roy Keane was mesmerised by the goal which ensured victory for Liverpool against Brighton at Anfield this afternoon.

The Reds recovered from going behind inside two minutes to prevail 2-1 and temporarily move top of the Premier League table, with Mo Salah coming up clutch yet again as he struck the winner.

It came from an exquisite through ball by Alexis Mac Allister, with the Egyptian’s first touch also a delight before he finished emphatically past Bart Verbruggen.

Speaking on Sky Sports (via live web commentary, 15:59), Keane gushed: “Mac Allister is such a smart footballer. I’m hugely impressed with him. Lovely first touch from Mo Salah for the goal. It’s sexy football, that.”

It was a hugely nervy win for Liverpool but they played some scintillating football at times today, and that was best characterised by the immense quality of the match-winning moment.

It’ll take grit and composure if the Reds are to prevail in the title race, and the combination of Mac Allister and Salah provided the latter attribute when it was needed the most.

The Argentine was simply outstanding against his former club, recording five key passes and also working tirelessly off the ball by making three tackles (Sofascore).

The £35m that Liverpool paid for him last June is proving to be quite the bargain, while the match-winning quality of the Egyptian was on show yet again.

That duo, and indeed every player in red, will be crucial to the cause if we’re to dethrone Manchester City as champions this spring.

