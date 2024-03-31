(Video) Klopp and Trent share lighthearted live-on-air moment prior to Liverpool v Brighton

Jurgen Klopp and Trent Alexander-Arnold were both in good spirits prior to Liverpool’s return to Premier League action this afternoon.

The vice-captain is still a couple of weeks away from returning to action from his knee injury, thus freeing him up to give plenty of time to speak to Sky Sports ahead of today’s clash against Brighton.

Jurgen Klopp also had a few words with the broadcaster before getting down to business, and the Reds manager was in a jocular mood prior to kick-off.

The Sky cameras captured a moment between him and Trent as the pair shook hands before breaking into spontaneous laughter.

Even amid the intensity of the title race, the duo were relaxed enough to share a lighthearted moment which suggests that they’re taking things in their stride despite the pressure for results during the run-in to the season.

You can catch the clip of Trent and Klopp below, via @SkySportsPL on X: