92% pass success: BBC pundit dazzled by ‘lively’ Liverpool dynamo in 2-1 win v Brighton

Leon Osman was full of praise for one ‘lively’ Liverpool player during the Reds’ 2-1 win over Brighton at Anfield on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side fought back from conceding in the first two minutes to prevail over the Seagulls, and while Mo Salah netted the winner, Luis Diaz got the all-important equaliser shortly before the half-hour mark.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, the former Everton midfielder was hugely impressed by the Colombian’s performance today.

Osman gushed: “Luis Diaz has been lively since scoring his goal in the first half. He’s really enjoyed being out there and has had a really good game.”

Aside from restoring parity for Liverpool after that nightmare start, Diaz was indeed instrumental to the Reds coming out on top today.

As per Sofascore, the 27-year-old completed 34 of his 37 passes (92% success), played two key passes, created two big chances, won four duels and took four shots on total during his 89 minutes on the pitch.

The Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle gave the Colombian a 7/10 in his post-match player ratings, noting how our number 7 ‘grew in confidence’ after the equaliser and put in a ‘proper shift’ during the second half.

Diaz now has four goals and three assists in his last eight Premier League games (Transfermarkt), and he’s showing dynamic form at the perfect time for LFC, who remain firmly in the title hunt after today’s hard-fought win over Brighton.

