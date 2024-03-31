Most Important Fixtures Remaining for Liverpool’s Title Race Contenders

In Jurgen Klopp’s farewell season, Liverpool are right in the midst of one of the most compelling title races that the Premier League has seen in many years.

It would certainly be fitting to see the 56-year-old win the title this spring and close out what has been a glorious era for the Reds with a second top-flight crown. Given the narrative surrounding the club, optimism is high among LFC supporters heading into the final 10 fixtures of the campaign.

Of course, in such a tight race, LFC aren’t exactly in control of their own destiny. We’ll likely need both Arsenal and Manchester City to drop points to win the Premier League title.

Therefore, the fixtures left on those teams’ schedules are just as important as Liverpool’s remaining matches. With that in mind, let’s take some time to explore how challenging the road to the title might be for the Reds’ two biggest rivals for domestic supremacy.

Arsenal

Today’s match between Arsenal and Man City could be the best thing for Liverpool as one or both of those teams will drop points, giving the Reds an opening to seize first place. Of course, the Gunners have won all eight of their Premier League matches since the start of 2024, so we can’t count on them losing too many games late in the season.

That being said, Mikel Arteta’s side have some challenging fixtures left, especially away from home. In addition to today’s heavyweight showdown, Arsenal’s penultimate match is away at Manchester United. The Gunners will also play Brighton and Wolves away from home, as well as a crucial North London Derby at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 28. Spurs will surely be looking to play the role of spoiler at their neighbours’ expense, which could end up helping Liverpool.

Arsenal also have home matches late in the season against Aston Villa, Chelsea, and a tricky Bournemouth team. In an ironic twist, the Gunners finish their campaign at home to Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals Everton, who could play a role in potentially handing the Reds the title. That said, we shouldn’t be left reliant on Sean Dyche’s team taking points off Arteta and co.

Of Arsenal’s final 10 matches, six are against teams currently in the top 10 of the table. Five of those six matches are on their travels, too so the Gunners surely have a challenging list of away fixtures left to play. That’s in addition to a midweek London derby against Chelsea, another potential stumbling block for the current league leaders.

Manchester City

Since suffering a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in October, City have lost just one Premier League match. In fact, the Sky Blues have 10 wins and three draws in their last 13 league games, including the 1-1 draw at Liverpool shortly before the March international break. That should give Pep Guardiola’s squad plenty of confidence heading into today’s showdown against the Gunners.

Immediately after that match, the Cityzens play on Wednesday against an Aston Villa side fighting for a top four spot, before taking on Crystal Palace and Luton Town, both of which Guardiola’s side would fully expect to win. They then take a pause from Premier League action in mid-April for the FA Cup semi-finals.

Even after that clash against Chelsea, Man City’s schedule looks manageable. They are on the road against Brighton, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham and Fulham, along with home matches against Wolves and West Ham United. The fixture at Spurs still needs to be rescheduled and could end up being one of City’s final matches of the season against a team who’ve had their number in recent years.

Just like Arsenal, six of City’s last 10 matches are against teams in the top 10 of the table right now. They both still have to face Aston Villa, Brighton, Luton, Tottenham and Wolves, so their schedules are remarkably similar. The difference is that City will have some of their more challenging matches at home.

What About Liverpool?

Sticking with the theme, the Reds also have to play six of their final 10 matches against teams in the top 10. That includes their last four games of the season against West Ham, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Wolves. A trip to Old Trafford on April 7 to face Manchester United also promises to be a difficult fixture.

On the bright side, the Reds still have manageable games against Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, and Fulham, as well as a Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on April 24. Since they no longer have to worry about facing Man City or Arsenal again, one could argue that Liverpool have the most favorable remaining fixtures of the three title contenders.

That alone won’t guarantee a trophy for the Reds, but it does put them in a good position during the last 10 games of what should be a compelling title race.

