Confirmed Liverpool line-up v Brighton: Nunez starts, Konate on the bench, no Jones yet

Liverpool will tick off the first part of what they hope will be a 10-match run-in towards lifting the Premier League title in Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge.

The Reds welcome Brighton to Anfield in pursuit of the win which’d temporarily move them three points clear at the top of the table prior to Manchester City and Arsenal’s clash at 4:30pm.

The German will be hoping to finally get the better of Roberto De Zerbi, who’s believed to be among the favourites to take over from him later this year and has yet to lose to LFC in four meetings against us.

Liverpool v Brighton team news

Liverpool’s starting line-up this afternoon shows just one change in personnel from their last match, the 4-3 FA Cup defeat away to Manchester United a fortnight ago.

Caoimhin Kelleher continues in goal, with Conor Bradley starting at right-back as Joe Gomez switches to the left in place of the injured Andy Robertson. Ibrahima Konate settles for a place on the bench after his recent knock.

It’s the same midfield three as the United game, with Wataru Endo in the number 6 role behind Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister. Ryan Gravenberch is among the substitutes, but Curtis Jones isn’t quite fit enough for the matchday squad just yet.

The forward trio is also unchanged from Old Trafford as Darwin Nunez leads the line, flanked by Mo Salah and Luis Diaz.

You can view the Liverpool team and substitutes below, via @LFC on X: