(Video) One word from Darwin Nunez summed up Liverpool players’ triumphant full-time mood

One single word from Darwin Nunez perfectly captured the mood of triumph among the Liverpool squad in the immediate aftermath of the 2-1 win over Brighton today.

Yet again the Reds had to do it the hard way, falling behind to a Danny Welbeck goal inside two minutes before Luis Diaz and Mo Salah turned things around to send Jurgen Klopp’s side top of the table for a few hours at least.

LFC’s social media team uploaded footage of the players making their way back to the dressing room just after full-time, with the Uruguayan particularly exultant.

As Nunez passed the camera, he screamed ‘VAMOS!’ in a clear and succinct expression of his delight with the result, which Liverpool had to earn after a nervy conclusion to the game.

It’s exactly that kind of passion and spirit which encapsulates why Reds fans adore the 24-year-old, who’ll hopefully be bellowing that word of triumph a few more times before the season ends.

You can view the footage of Nunez and his teammates below, via @LFC on X: