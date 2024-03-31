(Video) Mo Salah fires Liverpool in front after Louvre-worthy pass from Alexis Mac Allister

Mo Salah had been enduring a frustrating afternoon at Anfield, but persistence paid off for the Egyptian, who fired Liverpool into the lead against Brighton on 65 minutes.

The Egyptian had already taken eight shots before he finally found a way past Bart Verbruggen, slamming the ball into the corner of the net from inside the penalty area.

It was an emphatic finish by the 31-year-old, who ensured that Alexis Mac Allister could be credited with a Louvre-worthy assist, playing the most exquisite of through balls to pick out the Reds’ number 11, who duly finished the chance.

A lethal combination coming good in Liverpool’s hour of need!

