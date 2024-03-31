(Video) Trent tells fans his projected return date on live TV prior to Liverpool v Brighton

Trent Alexander-Arnold has told Liverpool fans when they can expect him to be back in action.

The Reds’ vice-captain has been sidelined since suffering a recurrence of a knee injury in mid-February, but he spoke to Sky Sports prior to this afternoon’s clash against Brighton with an update on his prospective comeback.

The 25-year-old said live on air: “It’s going well, in the final stages [of rehab]. I’m excited to get back out there. It’s hard watching and not being a part of it. It’s been the longest [injury] of my career so far. I’m hungry to get back out there and perform.

“A couple of weeks away hopefully [from a full return] if everything keeps going well, keep progressing and there’s no setbacks. I’ve got to keep working hard. I’m not going to get straight back into the team, but I want to get back out there and help the lads in this title race.”

Judging by Trent’s comments, the Manchester United clash next Sunday will probably come too soon for him, although there’s a chance that he might make the Europa League quarter-final first leg against Atalanta on 11 April if all goes to plan.

Once the vice-captain is good to go, Jurgen Klopp will then have the pleasant headache of trying to include both him and Conor Bradley in Liverpool’s starting XI.

You can view Trent’s update in full below, via @SkySportsPL on X: