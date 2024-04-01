(Video) Liverpool fans will be in creases over Haaland’s ‘League Two’ warm-up for Man City

Erling Haaland didn’t have the greatest of weekends and it’s led to some criticism for the forward and now a video has added insult to injury.

After being labelled “a League Two player” by Roy Keane for his performance against Arsenal, footage from the forward’s warm-up are comical.

The Norwegian forward looked clumsy with the ball and struggled to string two passes together with his teammates.

There’s no doubting that the 23-year-old is one of the best finishers in world football but there’s so many other areas of his game that he can improve in.

You can watch the footage of Haaland warming up via @AbdulAL97 on X:

“Messi robbed Haaland, he didn’t deserve the Ballon D’or” pic.twitter.com/g5h8ZebhEq — Abdul (@AbdulAL97) March 31, 2024

