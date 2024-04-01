(Video) Joe Gomez floors Brighton opponent with embarrassing ease

Joe Gomez is having a season that many didn’t expect he would be experiencing and his versatility and reliability have been priceless for the Reds.

Our No.2 showed off his strength against Tariq Lamptey during the game, when he floored his opponent with ease.

The large cheer that followed from the Anfield crowd showed how much our supporters enjoyed the moment as well.

Let’s hope that the 26-year-old can continue this rich vein of form and help us get over the line in a huge final nine league games of the campaign.

You can watch Gomez flooring Lamptey courtesy of Sky Sports (via @comps000003 on X):

