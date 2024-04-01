(Video) Klopp glows as he credits performance of ‘incredible’ 27-y/o against Brighton

Liverpool fans enjoyed a great day on Easter Sunday and Jurgen Klopp was as delighted as supporters with the result but also wanted to credit the performance of some players individually.

Speaking after the game, the boss said: “We need all the boys. Darwin [Nunez] opened up so many spaces for us, Lucho [Diaz] was incredible, so they all were really good today.”

Darwin Nunez had a proper No.9 performance where he kept the Brighton defence busy but it was also great to hear such praise for Luis Diaz.

The 27-year-old has been in fine form of late and his goal-scoring impact was just part of an all-round great display for the Reds.



