‘In full training…’ – Klopp shares news of potential Liverpool injury boost ahead of Sheff Utd

Jurgen Klopp has shared news of a potential injury boost for Liverpool ahead of their next Premier League fixture.

The Reds went top of the table yesterday after a 2-1 home win over Brighton, and they’re at Anfield again on Thursday night to welcome bottom club Sheffield United.

Speaking after Sunday’s match, the 56-year-old provided an update on Curtis Jones, who’s been sidelined since mid-February after he hurt his ankle in the 4-1 victory at Brentford.

Klopp told reporters (via Liverpool Echo): “In full training is Curtis. He trained with us on Saturday but then had an extra [session] because the minus-1 session (day before the game) is not the intensity that Curtis needed.

“He was with us and then had an extra shift. He will be in full training but then exactly for the [Sheffield United] game let me have a look on that. All the others, slowly but surely but not yet [for Thursday].”

Liverpool face a hectic April, with the home match against the Blades the first of eight fixtures in the space of 24 days this month, so Klopp will need as many players as possible at his disposal to negotiate that crunch period.

Jones had been in flying form before his ankle injury, with five goals in the opening weeks of 2024 prior to that setback (Transfermarkt), and his return could enable some welcome midfield rotation from the Reds manager in forthcoming fixtures.

We still have the likes of Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker to come back in as well, so just imagine how strong a squad we’ll have when all of those return (on the basis that nobody else is added to the casualty list in the meantime).

Even if the Toxteth lad isn’t quite in contention to start against Sheffield United, having him back among the substitutes would provide Liverpool with a nice boost to supplement Klopp’s options off the bench.

