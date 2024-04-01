(Video) Jurgen Klopp meets Sean Cox and his family at Anfield in poignant reunion

Jurgen Klopp met with Sean Cox and his family in a poignant reunion at Anfield on Sunday after Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Brighton.

The Irish LFC supporter was critically injured in an unprovoked attack prior to the Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma six years ago and suffered life-changing injuries after that assault.

He and his family were invited to meet with the Reds manager yesterday, and their latest encounter carried an extra poignance as it’s likely to be the last time they come together in person before the 56-year-old departs Merseyside at the end of the season.