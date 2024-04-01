(Video) Jurgen Klopp meets Sean Cox and his family at Anfield in poignant reunion

Jurgen Klopp met with Sean Cox and his family in a poignant reunion at Anfield on Sunday after Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Brighton.
The Irish LFC supporter was critically injured in an unprovoked attack prior to the Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma six years ago and suffered life-changing injuries after that assault.
He and his family were invited to meet with the Reds manager yesterday, and their latest encounter carried an extra poignance as it’s likely to be the last time they come together in person before the 56-year-old departs Merseyside at the end of the season.
Liverpool’s social media channels posted footage of Klopp meeting Sean, his wife Martina and his carer Eustina in the Anfield tunnel, with the German sharing a heartfelt few words with the Cox family.
It’s hard not to watch the clip without feeling emotional and thinking back to the horrific events of 24 April 2018, and it shows what an incredibly compassionate human the Reds manager truly is. He’ll be sorely missed when he leaves the club in a few weeks’ time.
You can view the footage of Klopp with the Cox family below, via @LFC on X:
Jürgen welcomes Seán Cox and his family to Anfield after yesterday's game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/McuSUB8A6I
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 1, 2024