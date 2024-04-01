(Video) Laughable angle of Mac Allister’s yellow card shows how ridiculous decision was

Alexis Mac Allister had a brilliant day at the office against his former club and the only blemish was his yellow card but that really shouldn’t have occured.

At the time, it was clear that our No.10 was harshly treated and with the referee taking such a long time to even give the decision – it was ridiculous that a caution was then handed out.

Simon Adingra’s arm was slightly pushed by the World Cup winner and seemed to see the ball was out of reach and then fell to the floor.

To see our midfielder booked for this incident, especially given this new angle on social media, is really frustrating.

You can watch the Mac Allister red card via @Davolaar on X:

Mac Allister received a yellow card from David Coote for this. pic.twitter.com/32AMkS5z3m — Davolaa (@Davolaar) April 1, 2024

