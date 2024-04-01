(Video) Liverpool fans will love Bernardo Silva’s three-word take on the title race

It felt like a huge day in the title race and whilst Manchester City and Arsenal failed to stake their claim to be champions, Liverpool took top spot in the league.

Speaking with Sky Sports after the game, Bernardo Silva was asked for his take on the battle for first place and said that his team are: “Not favourties anymore.”

It was a simple statement but shows how both our competitors would have know that the chance was there for them to prove they’re the best in the league, but neither took it.

Now it’s up to Jurgen Klopp’s side to prove that we’re the best, in what is a crucial final nine matches for everyone.

