(Video) Liverpool fans will love Bernardo Silva’s three-word take on the title race

It felt like a huge day in the title race and whilst Manchester City and Arsenal failed to stake their claim to be champions, Liverpool took top spot in the league.

Speaking with Sky Sports after the game, Bernardo Silva was asked for his take on the battle for first place and said that his team are: “Not favourties anymore.”

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans won’t believe Quansah’s pace as he puts on afterburners against Adingra

It was a simple statement but shows how both our competitors would have know that the chance was there for them to prove they’re the best in the league, but neither took it.

Now it’s up to Jurgen Klopp’s side to prove that we’re the best, in what is a crucial final nine matches for everyone.

You can watch Silva’s comments via @SkySportsPL on X:

"Not favourites anymore" ❌ Bernardo Silva says City now has to depend on results from other teams to win the league 😬 pic.twitter.com/2j8JbqIfAq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 31, 2024

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…