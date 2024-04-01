(Video) Ex-teammate on ‘under-appreciated’ Liverpool midfielder; we’re ‘starting to see the best of him’

Liverpool fans had an enjoyable day watching our team record three points and end the day top of the league with a points buffer in our favour.

Speaking about the victory over Brighton and the performance of Alexis Mac Allister, Glenn Murray claimed: “I think he’s under-appreciated.

“I think probably Liverpool fans are starting to see the best of him, especially since the Asian Cup and Endo’s dropped back into that six, he’s playing further forward and building those relationships with the likes of Salah and do you know what – in big moments, he steps up.

“I’ve seen him do it for Brighton, I’ve seen him do it for Argentina and we’re seeing him doing it for Argentina more regularly now.”

The World Cup winner’s former teammate at the AMEX Stadium will know the talents of our midfielder better than most and it’s safe to say that our No.10 seems to be improving with each performance we watch.

Let’s hope this can continue in what is a crucial final nine league games of the campaign.

What a signing Mac Allister has been this season 👏

