(Video) Watch the moment Van Dijk nearly punches Brighton defender during set piece scuffle

Virgil van Dijk doesn’t take any messing and that was very much on show during our hard-fought victory over Brighton at Anfield.

As the Reds prepared to take a free-kick into the box, our captain clashed with Jan Paul van Hecke on the edge of the penalty area.

READ MORE: (Video) Roy Keane ‘needs a drink’ after making bold title winners prediction

It was clear that our No.4 wasn’t happy with his opponent and it seemed like he was shaping up to strike the 23-year-old, before thinking better of it.

One thing that is for sure is that the Netherlands U21 international won’t mess with the big man again!

You can watch the clash between Van Dijk and Van Hecke via @Redfellas_ on X:

Don't fcuk around with our skipper. You'll find out pic.twitter.com/1AHPAAAQuR — REDFELLAS 🔴 (@Redfellas_) March 31, 2024

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…