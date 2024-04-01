(Video) Warnock lauds ‘magnificent value for money’ signing that has been ‘quite brilliant’ for Liverpool

Liverpool have enjoyed a brilliant weekend of football and there should be a huge amount of praise to many of our players, with Stephen Warnock naming one in particular.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former defender discussed Alexis Mac Allister: “His overall display, his power of running with the ball, his ability to hold people off, the strength that he has is quite brilliant.

“His form has picked up in the past couple of months from moving from the defensive midfield position to the higher and more advanced role.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will love Bernardo Silva’s three-word take on the title race

“He’s been a magnificent find and magnificent value for money for Liverpool so far, since he’s come in and played.”

Many have been praising our No.10, including former teammate Glenn Murray, and it’s great to see how well he’s been performing in recent games for the Reds.

As we edge closer to a crucial end to the campaign, let’s hope that our World Cup winner can keep this fine form going and help us clinch more silverware.

You can watch Warnock’s comments on Mac Allister via @SkySportsPL on X:

"He's been an magnificent find for Liverpool" 🔎 Stephen Warnock analyses Alexis Mac Allister's performance against Brighton. pic.twitter.com/iNte1pVWyv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 1, 2024

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…