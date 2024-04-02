(Video) 25-year-old’s Anfield highlights against Brighton may surprise Liverpool fans

We knew that Liverpool would have to play well in order to get a victory against Brighton and we certainly did that, though one man’s performance was easy to admire.

Alexis Mac Allister followed up his goal-scoring display for Argentina in the week, by pulling off a performance that was described by Stephen Warnock as “quite brilliant.”

Even former boss Roberto De Zerbi couldn’t help but praise the talents of the 25-year-old and highlights from his performance show why he was so widely appreciated and may even surprise some by being so impressive.

The only blemish was a yellow card but replays have shown that this was far from the right decision by another hapless official.

You can watch Mac Allister’s highlights via @LFC on X:

Best bits from Alexis Mac Allister's outstanding display against Brighton ✨ pic.twitter.com/72r36O5bdR — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 2, 2024

