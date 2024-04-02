Brighton ace claims ‘smart’ Liverpool player ‘has everything’ after Sunday’s clash at Anfield

Brighton ace Evan Ferguson has claimed Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk ‘has everything’ following Sunday’s clash between the two sides at Anfield.

The Seagulls took the lead inside two minutes thanks to a ferocious effort from Danny Welbeck but goals from Luis Diaz and Mo Salah ensured the Reds finished the weekend top of the Premier League table.

Ferguson, who was a late substitute for Roberto De Zerbi’s side at L4, has admitted his admiration for van Dijk who was named Liverpool captain in the summer following the departure of Jordan Henderson.

“Toughest defender you have faced so far?” Ferguson was asked by ESPN on TikTok (via The Boot Room).

“Van Dijk. He just, he has everything, he’s big, he’s quick, he’s strong, he’s smart. He’s got everything he does,” the Irishman replied.

Our No.4 has looked back to his world class best this season with his dominance both on the ground and in the air.

There were fears just last season that the Netherlands international was past his best but he’s silenced many of those critics this term and has already added the League Cup to his selection this season.

The Europa League and Premier League remain within Liverpool’s sights during the current campaign as the Reds aim to give Jurgen Klopp the perfect send off.

Van Dijk is in with a shout for our German’s greatest signing during his time on Merseyside and let’s hope he can continue his fine form as we now enter the business end of the season.

