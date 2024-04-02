Chris Sutton explains what could ‘play a big part in the title race’ with nine games to play

Chris Sutton has previewed Thursday’s clash between Liverpool and Sheffield United at Anfield and has explained what the Premier League title race could come down to.

With just nine games remaining Jurgen Klopp’s side lead the way, two points clear of Arsenal in second and three clear of Manchester City in third.

Sheffield United, who are eight points from safety at the bottom of the table, have won just three league games all season but have nothing to lose at L4 on Thursday.

Sutton believes it will be a comfortable victory for the Merseysiders against the Blades on Thursday and has suggested the game provides Liverpool with a good opportunity to boost their goal difference – a factor which could prove decisive at the end of the season.

“This is top versus bottom and Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah is going to be captaining my Fantasy team – that should tell you all you need to know about what I am expecting to happen here,” Sutton told BBC Sport.

“Against Brighton on Sunday, Liverpool did what they have done all season, which is finding a way to win even when they fall behind.

“This should be far more straightforward because Sheffield United do not have the quality to cause them the same problems the Seagulls did.

“Liverpool cannot just expect to turn up and win easily though. The finish line is in sight but they need to put their foot down to get there first, and that is what I think will happen here.

“Looking at the table, goal difference could play a big part in the title race. Arsenal have the advantage there at the moment, but a big scoreline here could change that.”

Arsenal currently have the best goal difference in the league on 46 with us next best on 40.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, have conceded 77 goals in 29 games and require a miracle to retain their top flight status this year,

We’re of course huge favourites against Chris Wilder’s side but we need to ensure we’re at our best to get the job done and retain our spot at the top of the table.

Three points, rather than winning by a huge margin, is the main thing before we travel to Old Trafford for another huge game on Sunday.

