Double injury: two first-team players ruled out of Liverpool’s Old Trafford clash – report

Liverpool and Manchester United are meeting this weekend in a crucial game in the Premier League though two key players will now be missing from the match.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano on X: ‘Lisandro Martínez’s new injury is a calf strain suffered in training, Man Utd confirms…

‘Lindelof has a hamstring injury, he suffered the problem against Brentford and won’t be available for a month. Plans to return before the end of the season, as well as Lisandro.’

It seems clear then that if both Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof are going to be missing from action for a month, then the duo won’t be available for this weekend’s clash.

That will come as a blow for Erik ten Hag, who will know how much Jurgen Klopp’s side will be coming to Manchester in search of revenge for a dramatic FA Cup clash.

Add on the fact that we will be hoping to maintain our place as top of the Premier League, as we close in on the ending to an amazing campaign.

For us, it doesn’t change a thing – only a professional performance and three points will be enough if we want to achieve our goals for the campaign.

We can only beat the team in front of us and after failing to do that twice already in this successful season, it won’t be an easy task.

First we must beat Sheffield United and then preparations for a massive game can commence.

🚨🇦🇷 Lisandro Martínez’s new injury is a calf strain suffered in training, Man Utd confirms. pic.twitter.com/R0yDEzA38P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 2, 2024

🚨🇸🇪 Lindelof has a hamstring injury, he suffered the problem against Brentford and won’t be available for a month. Plans to return before the end of the season, as well as Lisandro. pic.twitter.com/Ri94360c2J — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 2, 2024

