FSG closing in on behind-the-scenes appointment in morning update

FSG are reportedly ‘close to appointing’ Pedro Marques ahead of a planned expansion of their football stable.

This update comes courtesy of the Echo’s chief Liverpool writer, Ian Doyle, on X.

FSG close to appointing Pedro Marques in a role in their new-look football structure. He’s currently technical director at Benfica. And is Portuguese 🔴 https://t.co/YHFKgi7BM2 — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) April 2, 2024

The former Manchester City employee will likely be inserted into the structure of a new football outfit purchased by the American group.

A mutually beneficial relationship only

We’ve seen the success stories (few as they are) and we’re unfortunately aware of the clubs’ fanbases disgruntled with being part of a multi-club ownership model.

With that in mind, it’s integral that any relationship Liverpool enter into with another side is mutually beneficial.

Open to some criticism as FSG may be, our owners have largely kept things running smoothly behind the scenes with top-class appointments.

At the very least, we can rest assured that any club that is set to fly under Fenway’s banner will be in very good hands with the overarching presences of Michael Edwards and, soon perhaps, Marques.

