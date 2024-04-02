(Video) “James!”: Beautiful moment Klopp, Lallana and Milner were reunited after Brighton game

This summer was a transition in Liverpool’s midfield but two members of our immensely successful former options, were reunited with Jurgen Klopp.

After our victory over Brighton, Andy Robertson was captured talking with Adam Lallana and James Milner, before the manager interrupted.

It showed the respect that the German has for his former players and the shout of: “James!” showed how excited he was to see his old vice captain.

It’s safe to say that many will have the same feeling of mutual love and respect whenever they are reunited with our charismatic boss.

You can watch the Klopp, Milner and Lallana reunion (from 17:00) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

