(Video) Liverpool fans will love Klopp’s reaction to Szoboszlai’s pressing against Brighton

Liverpool enjoyed a perfect Easter Sunday as we recorded a much-needed victory over Brighton and Jurgen Klopp was understandably delighted with what he saw.

One such example of this was following some brilliant high pressure from Dominik Szoboszlai, as he forced the Seagulls to play the ball back to their goalkeeper.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp glows as he credits performance of ‘incredible’ 27-y/o against Brighton

The pressure from our No.8 caused enough uncertainty that Bart Verbruggen kicked the ball out of play and the footage then cuts to our manager.

The 56-year-old clenched his fist and beat his chest, showing just how much he enjoyed the forced error,

You can watch Klopp’s celebration for Szoboszlai’s pressing (from 13:07) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…