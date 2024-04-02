Lijnders named one of ‘biggest influences’ by important member of Klopp’s leadership group

It’s easy to forget that it’s not just Jurgen Klopp leaving the club this summer and in Pep Lijnders, we’re going to be saying goodbye to another tremendously important figure at the club.

Speaking with Jamie Carragher at the Football For Change charity lunch (via the Liverpool ECHO), Trent Alexander-Arnold was asked to name his ‘biggest influences in terms of shaping him as a footballer’.

The Scouser namechecked his family before adding: ‘the manager, Pep Lijnders, (Academy director) Alex Inglethorpe, they were all very influential in the way I approached the game and in terms of how they adapted and moulded me as a footballer.’

Family, manager and academy directors are probably not a surprise for a young homegrown player but mentioning our assistant manager shows how important he must be.

In the summer, our boss confirmed (via liverpoolfc.com): ‘the leadership group is Virgil, Trent, Robbo, Ali and Mo’ – which showed how important our No.66 is.

The vice captain has earned his place as a key member of the team and this is as much down to his natural talents, as it is those who have moulded the playmaker into the man he is today.

The 25-year-old is clearly appreciative of the work the Dutchman has done at Anfield and the coach will be sorely missed by many within the club.

As the 41-year-old looks to plot a career in the top job elsewhere, we can all only wish him the best for the future and perhaps our paths will cross again one day.

