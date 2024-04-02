Liverpool poised to play five away games on the bounce in crucial season run-in

It’s always been Jurgen Klopp’s mantra of taking one game at a time but as Liverpool fans, we’re allowed to look a little further ahead to a potentially worrying run of matches.

Our next four matches see the Reds play three times at Anfield but that then understandably switches for a potentially dangerous number of away fixtures.

After we face Crystal Palace on 14th April at home, if we progress through to the Europa League semi-finals, then the miles will start to be clocked up.

READ MORE: Another new member of staff; Michael Edwards ramps up 2024/25 Liverpool preparation

We will travel to Atalanta, Fulham, Everton, West Ham and then Benfica or Marseille without visiting our own home.

It doesn’t seem like the fairest of fixture organisation but with two European fixtures bookending the games, the luck of the draw has somewhat worked against us.

Add in that a Merseyside derby was rearranged for FA Cup involvement earlier in the season, it’s just been a stroke of misfortune.

READ MORE: (Video) Alexis Mac Allister did one thing for the first time in the Premier League against Brighton

We can take some solace from the fact that the three home matches in four games we are experiencing now is repeated at the end of the season – when we look to plot a route to Dublin and Premier League success.

Let’s hope that our inevitably emotional farewell to Jurgen Klopp can benefit from a glut of home games in the closing weeks.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…