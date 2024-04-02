(Video) What Liverpool’s midfield trio did after Salah’s goal will melt hearts

Liverpool’s main objective last summer was to build a new midfield and we watched all three new players shine against Brighton, leading to a beautiful moment.

We’ve been waiting all season to see Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo in full force and on the same pitch together – it was worth the wait.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will love Klopp’s reaction to Szoboszlai’s pressing against Brighton

Following Mo Salah’s winning goal against the Seagulls, all eyes were on our Egyptian King but the trio from midfield had time to celebrate together.

It shows the unity that is already present between all the players and it’s only likely to grow stronger as we approach the end of a memorable campaign.

You can watch Liverpool’s midfield celebrate together (from 12:41) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…