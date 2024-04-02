(Video) Alexis Mac Allister did one thing for the first time in the Premier League against Brighton

Liverpool fans couldn’t help but be impressed with the performance of Alexis Mac Allister against Brighton and he marked the occasion by doing something he’s not done in the Premier League before.

During ‘A Day With Alexis Mac Allister’ the Argentine revealed (at 5:47) that the shirt he swapped with his brother Kevin Mac Allister was the only time he’s actually done that this season.

However, after victory over his former club, pictures and videos post match have shown that our No.10 did this again – for the first time in league competition.

It shows how highly the 25-year-old thinks of his former employees.

You can view footage of Mac Allister swapping shirts (from 15:17) via Liverpool FC on YouTube and @OfficialBHAFC on X:

