Another new member of staff; Michael Edwards ramps up 2024/25 Liverpool preparation

Liverpool fans are fully in the midst of enjoying Jurgen Klopp’s final season and a launch on winning the Premier League, whilst preparing for the future at the club.

Now another new member of staff has been hired by the club and has taken to his own LinkedIn account to share the news with the world.

Jansen Moreno wrote: ‘I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Opposition Analyst at Liverpool Football Club!’

The Gibraltar-born analyst joins from his role as the Head of Elite Youth Development at the Gibraltar FA and will be given a rather senior position at Anfield.

Given the volume of change that will follow this summer, it seems clear that Michael Edwards is looking to fill several roles swiftly.

The former Huddersfield Town and Norwich City employee now joins Richard Hughes as part of a new era on the Red side of Merseyside.

After studying in Liverpool at University, it’ll be a return to familiar surroundings in both English football and the city that is looking to host the best team in the nation.

Let’s hope that this new wave of hired staff can match what those currently at the club are achieving.

