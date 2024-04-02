(Image) Mo Salah uploads second picture in four days with same ex-Chelsea teammate

Mo Salah is often the man who makes others starstruck but it seems that the past four days have seen him rather enamoured with someone else.

On both March 29th and April 2nd, our Egyptian King uploaded images with himself and Fernando Torres to his X account, something he certainly doesn’t do often with anyone.

The duo will be synonymous with their time at Anfield, although it wasn’t here that they first built their bond – it was Chelsea.

Although it’s still a little stomach churning to consider both in blue, we can at least take solace in the fact we have very much seen the best of both in red.

You can view the two images of Salah and Torres via @MoSalah on X:

