Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals ‘the best feeling’ he’s ever had on a football pitch

At the age of 25 Trent Alexander-Arnold has already won every major trophy possible for his boyhood club Liverpool.

The Academy graduate has had plenty of memorable moments in a red shirt but the England international has now revealed ‘the best feeling’ he’s ever experienced on a football pitch.

“It’s hard,” the Scouser began while speaking at his Football for Change launch event (via Liverpool ECHO). “With the Champions League final, you’re going into it knowing the difference between winning and losing is massive. It gets you going like nothing else. The league title is a lot harder to win because it’s over the entire season. You have to be so consistent. I think it was harder for us to win the league but I’d say it felt better in terms of a single moment when we won the European Cup. When Divock (Origi) scored in Madrid, that’s the best feeling I’ve ever had on a football pitch.”

READ MORE: Chris Sutton explains what could ‘play a big part in the title race’ with nine games to play

Alexander-Arnold was just 20 years of age when we took on Spurs in the Spanish capital but despite his tender age he was already recognised as one of the best full-backs in the world.

Our No. 66 has been ruled out since February with a knee injury and although the Scouser has been a huge miss in recent months, Conor Bradley has deputised superbly at right back.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the Englishman is deployed in midfield when he returns to fitness but we’ll just have to wait and see.

His exceptional passing range and creativity is what sets Trent aside from most other players so it certainly makes sense to have him pulling the strings in the middle of the park.

Alexander-Arnold is hopeful of returning to action in the coming weeks and he could play a huge role in our attempts of tasting success in both the Europa League and Premier League.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…