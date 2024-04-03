Jamie Carragher poses bold Liverpool transfer question that may divide fanbase

Jamie Carragher’s latest comments on Liverpool’s Luis Diaz could yet divide the fanbase ahead of the summer.

The Champions League-winning ex-defender posited the question as to whether the arrival of a new manager at Anfield would see the Colombian shipped off in the summer.

The Merseysiders are poised for fresh blood and fresh ideas in the managerial hotseat following Jurgen Klopp’s decision to set an earlier end date to his time at L4.

“I’d be really interested in summer. With Liverpool getting a new manager, would that be a position that Liverpool could look at in the summer? Wide left,” the former Red spoke on The Overlap. “I think Diaz is good, I don’t think he’s great.”

Will Liverpool sell Luis Diaz this summer?

If you’d asked that question prior to the turn of the year, you might have had a few takers.

However, with the greatest of respect to Carragher, we personally reckon he’s got this one wrong.

Since the turn of the year – earlier if you ask Neil Jones – the 27-year-old has been in phenomenal form.

It’s a particularly significant change of pace for the forward given we were effectively reliant on his goal contributions in a period spanning the end of January and early March. The same period, mind, when Mo Salah was spending a great deal of time on the treatment table.

Papa Diaz throws a spanner into the works

Yes, Diaz’s father has made it clear more than once that his son would like an opportunity to play in La Liga at some point in his career.

It wouldn’t be the first time Liverpool have had to navigate the challenge of Spain’s gravitational pull for South American players.

That said, if the former FC Porto winger isn’t pushing for an exit, we should be doing everything we can to keep him at the club.

