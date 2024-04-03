(Video) Hidden Nunez horse reference in Liverpool video is amazing

Darwin Nunez has been exposed before as a lover of horses and that fact has been beautifully shared by the club in a new video.

In a celebration of World Earth Month, the full clip has enough highlights to keep any Liverpool fan entertained but one reference to our No.9’s Instagram likes is perfect.

After the video of someone drawing the animal gained a like from the Uruguayan, the media team had the striker draw his own horse in the video.

It’s a lovely hidden joke that is only there for the most avid supporter.

You can view the Nunez horse like and drawing courtesy of Liverpool FC on YouTube (via @CalvesLikeShaq on X):

Media team are just next level pic.twitter.com/nCs37CCL74 — ً (@CalvesLikeShaq) April 3, 2024

