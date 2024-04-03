‘One of the best’: Neil Jones absolutely amazed by 25-year-old Liverpool player vs Brighton

Neil Jones has credited Alexis Mac Allister with helping raise the ceiling of what Liverpool can achieve this season.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion technician was instrumental in the Reds’ 2-1 victory over his former club at the weekend.

“I think Alexis Mac Allister is becoming one of the best midfielders around,” the Covering Liverpool journalist wrote in his exclusive EOTK Insider column with Empire of the Kop.

“I was talking about this yesterday… you get these players who can take a while to enter peoples’ radars as great players, but then you take a deeper look at their career and there’s this clear correlation between them being in a team and the team being really good.

“Call them a ceiling raiser or a floor lifter – either or! You look at people down the years like Arturo Vidal who are always around successful teams but then you don’t always necessarily associate them with being world-class players, but they are always around world-class teams. Mac Allister is that, isn’t he?

“You look at Brighton emerging as one of the brightest teams in Europe and that was when he was in their midfield, all of a sudden Argentina win the World Cup and he’s in their midfield, and now he’s at Liverpool and they’re top of the league with nine games to go and playing really good football.”

The Merseysiders now find themselves top of the Premier League table by two points over second-placed Arsenal. It follows the Gunners’ stalemate with Manchester City.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: ‘Have to say’: Liverpool pundit simply in awe of what £37m player has done since Boxing Day revival

READ MORE: Liverpool have surprise managerial candidate ‘possibility’ that should intrigue fans

Liverpool’s window tops the lot

It’s hard to immediately think of another English top-flight outfit matching or surpassing our achievement in the summer window.

Given the quality seen out of the door – including skipper Jordan Henderson and ‘lighthouse’ Fabinho – what we’re achieving directly after a disappointing 2022/23 campaign is astounding.

Much of the credit has to go to Julian Ward, of course, for observing the opportunity to land the Argentine international for what now appears a snip at £35m.

From the disappointment of Europa League qualification to the highs of a title challenge.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards and a multi-club model, Alonso’s Liverpool-esque moment and much more!