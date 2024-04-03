(Video) Klinsmann on which manager would ‘deserve’ Premier League title this season

Liverpool are firmly in the midst of a Premier League title race and Jurgen Klinsmann has given his take on which manager would most deserve the ultimate victory.

Speaking on ESPN, the German said about Jurgen Klopp: “I hope he is going to leave with the title I think he would deserve it.”

Although we’re obviously going to be biased on this, we’d all agree that the perfect send-off for the boss would be a league title inside our own stadium.

Although it’s been done before, having supporters present would be the fairtyale way his Anfield story should end.

You can view Klinsmann’s comments on Klopp (from 0:23) via ESPN FC on YouTube:

