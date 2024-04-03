(Video) Klopp confirms midfield general ‘got a knock’ vs Brighton; could miss next match

Liverpool fans had thought that our injury woes were behind us but Jurgen Klopp has added to the concern with a fresh problem.

Speaking with the press, our manager said: “Wataru, what a player, what a guy. He got a knock in the last game, so we have to see for tomorrow what we can do with him.”

It would be a massive shame if the captain of Japan was to spend some time on the sidelines, especially after a string of highly impressive performances.

Wataru Endo would be a big miss and let’s hope this ‘knock’ isn’t anything too serious.

You can view Klopp’s update on Endo (from 14:47) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

