(Video) At last; Klopp confirms injured option is back ‘in contention’ for Sheff Utd game

The light at the end of the injury tunnel is finally visible, with Jurgen Klopp confirming that one player is on the cusp of returning in our next match.

Speaking with the press, the manager said: “Curtis is in training, full training, and is in contention… Curtis is back, that doesn’t mean he can play 90 minutes, he can play a few minutes”

It’s great news that we’ve got another option returning to the squad and Curtis Jones has been a massive player this season.

As we edge closer to the end of the campaign, the more injured players that return the better.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Jones (from 0:10) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

